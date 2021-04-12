BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TXG opened at C$17.58 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.94 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7920574 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

