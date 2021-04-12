Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.25 billion to $27.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $184.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

