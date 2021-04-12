Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $13.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.