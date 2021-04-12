The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RSTGF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.