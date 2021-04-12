Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

