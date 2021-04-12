Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

