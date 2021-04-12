Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.87 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

