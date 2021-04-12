Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $89.50 on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

