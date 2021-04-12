Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Shares of CCLAY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

