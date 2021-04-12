Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
KBCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
KBCSY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $38.80.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
