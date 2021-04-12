Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KBCSY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

