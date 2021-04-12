Head-To-Head Comparison: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.61 $560,000.00 $0.01 344.00 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 38.45 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.10

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 137.40%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

