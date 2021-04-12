$435.32 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $435.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.50 million to $440.20 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $413.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

