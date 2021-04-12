Head-To-Head Analysis: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Romeo Power and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Integer $1.26 billion 2.43 $96.34 million $4.68 19.80

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Romeo Power and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 60.18%. Integer has a consensus price target of $99.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52%

Summary

Integer beats Romeo Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

