Morgan Stanley Trims The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $11.20

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.30.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

