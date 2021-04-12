The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The North West has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Get The North West alerts:

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.