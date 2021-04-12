Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock got a boost when the company retained its sturdy surprise trend in the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark. Results were backed by solid cost management, which also aided the adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter. Apart from this, the company continued to see strength in the e-commerce channel amid the pandemic. Further, Prestige Consumer benefited from robust consumption trends in most products, though lower consumption for certain product categories due to coronavirus hurt revenues, which fell 1.1% in the third quarter. Nonetheless, robust operating results and performance to date encouraged management to raised fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view, though the guidance suggests a sales decline from fiscal 2020.”

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.