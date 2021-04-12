CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

