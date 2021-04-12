United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

