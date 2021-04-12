Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

