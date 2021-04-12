Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $68.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Greif has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

