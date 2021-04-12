Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXBMF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

CXBMF stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

