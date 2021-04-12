Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

