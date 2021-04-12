Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

