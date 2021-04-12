Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 341,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

