Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.