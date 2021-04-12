Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLXP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

