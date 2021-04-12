ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORBC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

