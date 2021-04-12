Reviewing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.89%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 111.20 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -64.02 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

