SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get SAP alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SAP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.