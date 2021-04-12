Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period.

INVH opened at $32.37 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

