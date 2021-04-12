Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.