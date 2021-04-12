Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

