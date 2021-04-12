B. Riley Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $50.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $43.30 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

