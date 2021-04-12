Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $4.08 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

