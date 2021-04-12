NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.