ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,800 ($88.84).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,597.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

