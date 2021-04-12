Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

