Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

