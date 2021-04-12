Oppenheimer Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.72.

COST stock opened at $363.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average is $360.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

