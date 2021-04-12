Independent Research Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

ETR GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €85.50 and its 200 day moving average is €90.53.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

