Alliance Global Partners Boosts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.