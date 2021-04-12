FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $8.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

