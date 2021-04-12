Sherritt International Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

S opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

