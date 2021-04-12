Eversource Energy Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

ES opened at $86.18 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

