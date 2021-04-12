Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head to Head Contrast

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercury General and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.89 $320.09 million $2.60 24.54 Palomar $113.30 million 16.98 $10.62 million $1.73 43.50

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercury General and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75

Palomar has a consensus price target of $97.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Mercury General.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

