Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $66.97 on Monday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PJT Partners by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

