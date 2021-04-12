Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.