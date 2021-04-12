Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.35 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

