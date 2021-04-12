G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GTHX stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

