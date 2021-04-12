Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

